LPA Design Studios

Wendy Rogers
Keith Hempel (alex abercrombie)
Total 2025 revenue: $85,138,064
Total 2024 revenue: $75,994,192
Total number of licensed architects: 66
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 316
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 7
Year established: 1965
Headquarters: Irvine
Top Local Executive(s):
Wendy Rogers, CEO
Keith Hempel, President
Property types: Office, Multifamily, Medical
Other property types: K-12, Higher Education, Mixed-Use, Affordable Housing, Civic, Cultural, Commercial and Workplace.
Top active local projects: Sun Family Campus Expansion at Hoag Irvine; California State University, Dominguez Hills; Canoga Park High School
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.