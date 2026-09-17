LPA Design Studios

Wendy Rogers Keith Hempel (alex abercrombie)

lpadesignstudios.com

Total 2025 revenue: $85,138,064

Total 2024 revenue: $75,994,192

Total number of licensed architects: 66

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 316

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 7

Year established: 1965

Headquarters: Irvine

Top Local Executive(s):

Wendy Rogers, CEO

Keith Hempel, President

Property types: Office, Multifamily, Medical

Other property types: K-12, Higher Education, Mixed-Use, Affordable Housing, Civic, Cultural, Commercial and Workplace.

Top active local projects: Sun Family Campus Expansion at Hoag Irvine; California State University, Dominguez Hills; Canoga Park High School

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.