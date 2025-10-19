MATT Construction

Steven Matt Brian Saenger

mattconstruction.com

Total 2024 revenue: $319,000,000

Total 2023 revenue: $242,531,000

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 162

Number of Southern California offices: 2

Total number of offices firmwide: 3

Year established: 1991

Headquarters: Santa Fe Springs, CA

Top Local Executive(s):

Steven Matt, Chairman

Brian Saenger, Chief Executive Officer

Property types: Data center, Hospitality, Multifamily, Office, Retail

Other property types: Cultural, Estate homes, Studio, Higher Education, K-12, Performing Arts, Historic, Adaptive Resuse

Top active local projects:

California Science Center’s Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center

Echelon Studios

Broad Museum Expansion

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.