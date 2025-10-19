MATT Construction
Steven Matt
Brian Saenger
mattconstruction.com
Total 2024 revenue: $319,000,000
Total 2023 revenue: $242,531,000
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 162
Number of Southern California offices: 2
Total number of offices firmwide: 3
Year established: 1991
Headquarters: Santa Fe Springs, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Steven Matt, Chairman
Brian Saenger, Chief Executive Officer
Property types: Data center, Hospitality, Multifamily, Office, Retail
Other property types: Cultural, Estate homes, Studio, Higher Education, K-12, Performing Arts, Historic, Adaptive Resuse
Top active local projects:
- California Science Center’s Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center
- Echelon Studios
- Broad Museum Expansion
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.