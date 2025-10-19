Matthews™
David Harrington
J.A. Charles Wright
matthews.com
Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $769,441,199
Total 2024 Sales Volume: $440,150,727
Total 2024 Lease Volume: $329,290,472
# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 94
# of employees: 19
Number of Southern California offices: 3
Total number of offices firmwide: 30
Year established: 2015
Headquarters: Nashville, TN
Top Local Executive(s):
David Harrington, President
J. A. Charles Wright, Managing Director
Property types: Hospitality, Industrial, Land, Medical, Multifamily, Retail
Other property types: Self Storage, Manufactured Housing
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.