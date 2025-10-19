Matthews™

David Harrington J.A. Charles Wright

Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $769,441,199

Total 2024 Sales Volume: $440,150,727

Total 2024 Lease Volume: $329,290,472

# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 94

# of employees: 19

Number of Southern California offices: 3

Total number of offices firmwide: 30

Year established: 2015

Headquarters: Nashville, TN

Top Local Executive(s):

David Harrington, President

J. A. Charles Wright, Managing Director

Property types: Hospitality, Industrial, Land, Medical, Multifamily, Retail

Other property types: Self Storage, Manufactured Housing

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.