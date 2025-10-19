Meghana Joshi

mg2.com

Total 2024 revenue: $9,000,000

Total 2023 revenue: $11,800,000

Total number of licensed architects: 10

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 37

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 7

Year established: 1971

Headquarters: Seattle, WA

Top Local Executive(s):

Meghana Joshi, Managing Principal

Property types: Data center, Industrial, Multifamily, Office, Retail

Top active local projects:

Costco Wholesale

Financial Institutions (confidential clients)

Rivian

Victoria’s Secret

Brilliant Earth

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.