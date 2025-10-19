MG2
mg2.com
Total 2024 revenue: $9,000,000
Total 2023 revenue: $11,800,000
Total number of licensed architects: 10
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 37
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 7
Year established: 1971
Headquarters: Seattle, WA
Top Local Executive(s):
Meghana Joshi, Managing Principal
Property types: Data center, Industrial, Multifamily, Office, Retail
Top active local projects:
- Costco Wholesale
- Financial Institutions (confidential clients)
- Rivian
- Victoria’s Secret
- Brilliant Earth
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.