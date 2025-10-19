Moorefield Construction Inc.
Hal Moorefield
Mike Moorefield
moorefieldconstruction.com
Total 2024 revenue: $197,670,000
Total 2023 revenue: $124,570,000
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 102
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 3
Year established: 1957
Headquarters: Santa Ana, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Mike Moorefield, President
Hal Moorefield, Executive Vice President
Property types: Hospitality, Industrial, Medical, Office, Retail
Top active local projects:
- Laguna Hills Plaza Redevelopment
- Outlets at Orange - Vans Temp + Suite 2
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.