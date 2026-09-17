Morris Inc.

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Total 2025 revenue: $52,000,000
Total 2024 revenue: $63,000,000
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 27
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 1
Year established: 2012
Headquarters: Irvine
Top Local Executive(s):
Chris Morris, President
Property types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Medical, Hospitality
Other property types: Automotive, Manufacturing
Top active local projects: Glendale Subaru; Bill Wright Toyota; Palm Springs MOB
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.