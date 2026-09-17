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Morris Inc.

Morris Inc.
Chris Morris

morris-usa.com

Total 2025 revenue: $52,000,000

Total 2024 revenue: $63,000,000

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 27

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 1

Year established: 2012

Headquarters: Irvine

Top Local Executive(s):

Chris Morris, President

Property types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Medical, Hospitality

Other property types: Automotive, Manufacturing

Top active local projects: Glendale Subaru; Bill Wright Toyota; Palm Springs MOB

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.

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