Pinner Construction
Total 2024 revenue: $197,136,001
Total 2023 revenue: $184,038,218
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 89
Number of Southern California offices: 3
Total number of offices firmwide: 3
Year established: 1919
Headquarters: Anaheim, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Justin Davis, President, Business Development
Dirk Griffin, Chief Executive Officer
Other property types: Public works, civic centers, schools, education facilities, essential infrastructure, fire stations, police stations
Top active local projects:
- Los Angeles Unified School District Lincoln High School Comprehensive Modernization
- Los Angeles Unified School District Taft Charter High School Comprehensive Modernization
- California DGS CHP Santa Fe Springs Replacement Facility
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.