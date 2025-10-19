Pinner Construction

Justin Davis Dirk Griffin

pinnerconstruction.com

Total 2024 revenue: $197,136,001

Total 2023 revenue: $184,038,218

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 89

Number of Southern California offices: 3

Total number of offices firmwide: 3

Year established: 1919

Headquarters: Anaheim, CA

Top Local Executive(s):

Justin Davis, President, Business Development

Dirk Griffin, Chief Executive Officer

Other property types: Public works, civic centers, schools, education facilities, essential infrastructure, fire stations, police stations

Top active local projects:

Los Angeles Unified School District Lincoln High School Comprehensive Modernization

Los Angeles Unified School District Taft Charter High School Comprehensive Modernization

California DGS CHP Santa Fe Springs Replacement Facility

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.