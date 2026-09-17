Pinner Construction Co. Inc.

Dirk Griffin Justin Davis

pinnerconstruction.com

Total 2025 revenue: $184,335,072

Total 2024 revenue: $197,136,001

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 106

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 1

Year established: 1919

Headquarters: Anaheim

Top Local Executive(s):

Dirk Griffin, CEO

Justin Davis, President of Business Development

Property types: Office

Other property types: K-12 Education, Higher Education, Essential Infrastructure, Mission Critical Infrastructure, Public Works

Top active local projects: LAUSD Abraham Lincoln High School Comprehensive Modernization ($221M); LAUSD San Pedro High School Comprehensive Modernization ($172M); LAUSD Fairfax High School Major Modernization ($143M); California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs Replacement Facility ($64M); California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Replacement Facility ($65M)

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.

