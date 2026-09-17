Pinner Construction Co. Inc.

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Dirk Griffin
Justin Davis
Total 2025 revenue: $184,335,072
Total 2024 revenue: $197,136,001
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 106
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 1
Year established: 1919
Headquarters: Anaheim
Top Local Executive(s):
Dirk Griffin, CEO
Justin Davis, President of Business Development
Property types: Office
Other property types: K-12 Education, Higher Education, Essential Infrastructure, Mission Critical Infrastructure, Public Works
Top active local projects: LAUSD Abraham Lincoln High School Comprehensive Modernization ($221M); LAUSD San Pedro High School Comprehensive Modernization ($172M); LAUSD Fairfax High School Major Modernization ($143M); California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs Replacement Facility ($64M); California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Replacement Facility ($65M)
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.