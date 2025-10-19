PJHM Architects
pjhm.com
Total 2024 revenue: $15,967,000
Total 2023 revenue: $15,443,000
Leo Johnson Kenneth Podany Charlene Yarnall
Total number of licensed architects: 11
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 52
Number of Southern California offices: 2
Total number of offices firmwide: 3
Year established: 1963
Headquarters: Lake Forest, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Kenneth Podany, Principal & Co-CEO
Charlene Yarnall, Principal & Co-CEO
Leo Johnson, Principal, Architect & President
Other property types: Education
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.