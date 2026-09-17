Progressive Real Estate Partners

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Total 2025 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $193,872,536
Total 2025 Sales Volume: $85,085,036
Total 2025 Lease Volume: $108,787,500
Number of licensed commercial real estate agents: 11
Number of employees: 4
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 1
Year established: 2008
Headquarters: Rancho Cucamonga
Top Local Executive(s):
Greg Bedell, SVP & Managing Director
Property types: Retail
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.