Progressive Real Estate Partners

Greg Bedell

progressiverep.com

Total 2025 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $193,872,536

Total 2025 Sales Volume: $85,085,036

Total 2025 Lease Volume: $108,787,500

Number of licensed commercial real estate agents: 11

Number of employees: 4

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 1

Year established: 2008

Headquarters: Rancho Cucamonga

Top Local Executive(s):

Greg Bedell, SVP & Managing Director

Property types: Retail

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.