R.D. Olson Construction
rdolson.com
Total 2024 revenue: $261,000,000
Total 2023 revenue: $171,000,000
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 86
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 1
Year established: 1979
Headquarters: Irvine, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
William J. Wilhelm, CEO & President
Property types: Hospitality, Multifamily, Retail
Top active local projects:
- Vintage Farms Apartments | Murrieta
- Hilton Hotel | Arcadia
- Warner Center Ph I Apartments | Woodland Hills
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.