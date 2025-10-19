R.D. Olson Construction

William J. Wilhelm

rdolson.com

Total 2024 revenue: $261,000,000

Total 2023 revenue: $171,000,000

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 86

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 1

Year established: 1979

Headquarters: Irvine, CA

Top Local Executive(s):

William J. Wilhelm, CEO & President

Property types: Hospitality, Multifamily, Retail

Top active local projects:

Vintage Farms Apartments | Murrieta

Hilton Hotel | Arcadia

Warner Center Ph I Apartments | Woodland Hills

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.