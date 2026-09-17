SAA interiors + architecture

Nelson Algaze

saaia.com

Total 2025 revenue: $30,168,000

Total 2024 revenue: $30,119,000

Total number of licensed architects: 8

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 110

Number of Southern California offices: 2

Total number of offices firmwide: 4

Year established: 2020

Headquarters: Culver City

Top Local Executive(s):

Nelson Algaze, CEO + Founding Principal

Property types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Medical, Hospitality

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.