SAA interiors + architecture

Total 2025 revenue: $30,168,000
Total 2024 revenue: $30,119,000
Total number of licensed architects: 8
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 110
Number of Southern California offices: 2
Total number of offices firmwide: 4
Year established: 2020
Headquarters: Culver City
Top Local Executive(s):
Nelson Algaze, CEO + Founding Principal
Property types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Medical, Hospitality
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.