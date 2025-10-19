Shield Commercial Real Estate
Gianluca Jacoli
Jonathan Nikfarjam
shieldcre.com
Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $63,154,500
Total 2024 Sales Volume: $63,154,500
Total 2024 Lease Volume: $0
# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 2
# of employees: 3
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 1
Year established: 2018
Headquarters: Los Angeles, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Jonathan Nikfarjam, Managing Principal
Gianluca Jacoli, Principal
Property types: Multifamily
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.