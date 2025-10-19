Shield Commercial Real Estate

Gianluca Jacoli Jonathan Nikfarjam

shieldcre.com

Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $63,154,500

Total 2024 Sales Volume: $63,154,500

Total 2024 Lease Volume: $0

# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 2

# of employees: 3

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 1

Year established: 2018

Headquarters: Los Angeles, CA

Top Local Executive(s):

Jonathan Nikfarjam, Managing Principal

Gianluca Jacoli, Principal

Property types: Multifamily

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.