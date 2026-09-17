Skanska USA

James Bailey

skanska.com

Total 2025 revenue: $521,712,591

Total 2024 revenue: $446,343,504

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 308

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 28

Year established: 1887

Headquarters: New York

Top Local Executive(s):

James Bailey, Executive Vice President

Property types:

Other property types: highway, bridges, public transit, airport

Top active local projects: Vincent Thomas Bridge; LAX Modernization; East San Fernando Valley Light Rail

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.