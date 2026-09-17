Skanska USA

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Total 2025 revenue: $521,712,591
Total 2024 revenue: $446,343,504
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 308
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 28
Year established: 1887
Headquarters: New York
Top Local Executive(s):
James Bailey, Executive Vice President
Property types:
Other property types: highway, bridges, public transit, airport
Top active local projects: Vincent Thomas Bridge; LAX Modernization; East San Fernando Valley Light Rail
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.