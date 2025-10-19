SRS Capital Markets
Patrick Lutherjpg
Matthew Mousavi
srsre.com
Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $432,695,490
Total 2024 Sales Volume: $91,891,800
Total 2024 Lease Volume: $340,803,690
# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 41
# of employees: 54
Number of Southern California offices: 3
Total number of offices firmwide: 29
Year established: 1986
Headquarters: Dallas, TX
Top Local Executive(s):
Matthew Mousavi, Senior Managing Principal & Co-Head of National Net Lease
Patrick Luther, Senior Managing Principal & Co-Head of National Net Lease
Property types: Retail
Other property types: Industrial
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.