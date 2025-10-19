SRS Capital Markets

Patrick Lutherjpg Matthew Mousavi

srsre.com

Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $432,695,490

Total 2024 Sales Volume: $91,891,800

Total 2024 Lease Volume: $340,803,690

# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 41

# of employees: 54

Number of Southern California offices: 3

Total number of offices firmwide: 29

Year established: 1986

Headquarters: Dallas, TX

Top Local Executive(s):

Matthew Mousavi, Senior Managing Principal & Co-Head of National Net Lease

Patrick Luther, Senior Managing Principal & Co-Head of National Net Lease

Property types: Retail

Other property types: Industrial

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.