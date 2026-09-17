SRS Real Estate Partners

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Total 2025 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $860,117,271
Total 2025 Sales Volume: $395,961,093
Total 2025 Lease Volume: $464,156,178
Number of licensed commercial real estate agents: 134
Number of employees: 38
Number of Southern California offices: 4
Total number of offices firmwide: 30
Year established: 1986
Headquarters: Dallas
Top Local Executive(s):
Matthew Mousavi, Senior Managing Principal
Property types: Industrial, Retail
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.