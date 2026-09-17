SRS Real Estate Partners

Matthew Mousavi

srsre.com

Total 2025 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $860,117,271

Total 2025 Sales Volume: $395,961,093

Total 2025 Lease Volume: $464,156,178

Number of licensed commercial real estate agents: 134

Number of employees: 38

Number of Southern California offices: 4

Total number of offices firmwide: 30

Year established: 1986

Headquarters: Dallas

Top Local Executive(s):

Matthew Mousavi, Senior Managing Principal

Property types: Industrial, Retail

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.

