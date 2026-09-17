Turelk Inc.

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Total 2025 revenue: $150,000,000
Total 2024 revenue: $135,000
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 110
Number of Southern California offices: 3
Total number of offices firmwide: 3
Year established: 1978
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Top Local Executive(s):
Craig Powell, President
Property types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Medical, Hospitality
Top active local projects: The Walt Disney Company (Glendale & Burbank); Scan health (Cerritos); Archer (Hawthorne)
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.