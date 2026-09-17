Turelk Inc.

Craig Powell

turelk.com

Total 2025 revenue: $150,000,000

Total 2024 revenue: $135,000

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 110

Number of Southern California offices: 3

Total number of offices firmwide: 3

Year established: 1978

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Top Local Executive(s):

Craig Powell, President

Property types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Medical, Hospitality

Top active local projects: The Walt Disney Company (Glendale & Burbank); Scan health (Cerritos); Archer (Hawthorne)

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.