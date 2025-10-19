Uprite Construction

Jonathan Bagnall

upriteco.com

Total 2024 revenue: $119,350,586

Total 2023 revenue: $99,778,384

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 51

Number of Southern California offices: 2

Total number of offices firmwide: 12

Year established: 1991

Headquarters: Irvine, CA

Top Local Executive(s):

Jonathan Bagnall, President

Property types: Hospitality, Industrial, Medical, Office, Retail

Top active local projects:

Advantech Headquarters

Ball Road

Fox Field

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.