Uprite Construction
Total 2024 revenue: $119,350,586
Total 2023 revenue: $99,778,384
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 51
Number of Southern California offices: 2
Total number of offices firmwide: 12
Year established: 1991
Headquarters: Irvine, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Jonathan Bagnall, President
Property types: Hospitality, Industrial, Medical, Office, Retail
Top active local projects:
- Advantech Headquarters
- Ball Road
- Fox Field
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.