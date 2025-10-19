Voit Real Estate Services

Eric Hinkelman

voitco.com

Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $1,195,798,335

Total 2024 Sales Volume: $590,493,757

Total 2024 Lease Volume: $605,304,578

# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 88

# of employees: 25

Number of Southern California offices: 4

Total number of offices firmwide: 6

Year established: 1971

Headquarters: Irvine, CA

Top Local Executive(s):

Eric Hinkelman, Chief Executive Officer

Property types: Data center, Industrial, Land, Medical, Multifamily, Office, Retail

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.