Voit Real Estate Services
voitco.com
Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $1,195,798,335
Total 2024 Sales Volume: $590,493,757
Total 2024 Lease Volume: $605,304,578
# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 88
# of employees: 25
Number of Southern California offices: 4
Total number of offices firmwide: 6
Year established: 1971
Headquarters: Irvine, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Eric Hinkelman, Chief Executive Officer
Property types: Data center, Industrial, Land, Medical, Multifamily, Office, Retail
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.