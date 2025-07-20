LA Times Studios presents the 50 largest hospitals in Southern California, ranked by net patient revenue. The list includes hospitals located in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties. Data for the list was provided by the California Department of Health Care Services, the state agency that oversees hospitals.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles is the largest hospital in Southern California, with net patient revenue of $4.58 billion in 2024. The nonprofit academic medical center is licensed for 915 beds. It has more than 3,000 physicians on staff and employs more than 16,000 people across its hospitals and medical network.

The largest hospital in Orange County is the University of California Irvine Medical Center in the city of Orange, with $2.31 billion in net patient revenue in 2024. It is the primary teaching location for the UC Irvine School of Medicine and the flagship location for the 1,317-bed health system.

Overall, the 50 largest hospitals in Southern California generated $54.4 billion in net patient revenue in 2024 and operate 20,845 licensed beds.