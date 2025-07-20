Children’s Hospital of Orange County Adds Outpatient Tower

The tower houses 25 specialty clinics, advanced imaging, orthopedic rehabilitation and an entire floor dedicated to pediatric research. The 330,000 square-foot tower opened in June, although the fourth-floor oncology services will come online at a later date.

“This new tower represents the next chapter in CHOC’s commitment to innovation, excellence and compassion,” says Kim Milstien, regional president, Orange County, Rady Children’s Health. The building is projected to serve approximately 168,000 patients in its first year and more than 180,000 per year by 2030. CHOC partnered with children’s toymaker Mattel to bring play and imagination into every level of the tower. The lobby and each floor have an immersive display dedicated to a different Mattel brand, from Barbie to Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket and others. The tower’s design and construction partners include CannonDesign (architect/designer), McCarthy Building Cos. (general con- tractor) and Jacobs (project management).

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union announced a $3-million gift to support the new tower. In recognition of this transformative donation, the first-floor lobby of the tower was named the SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Lobby.

“We are deeply committed to supporting CHOC and its mission to deliver world-class pediatric care. By nurturing, supporting and safeguarding children’s health, we address the broader factors that influence well-being,” said Bill Cheney, chief executive of SchoolsFirst FCU, in a statement. The tower opened on the heels of a merger for the organizations that operate Children’s Hospital of Orange County and Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego, which closed on Dec. 31, 2024. Each hospital maintains separate medical staff, local governing boards and onsite leadership, but the merger is expected to support a network of primary and specialty care centers that currently span six counties. Notable Projects Hospitals throughout Southern California have completed new hospital towers and facilities to expand access to healthcare. In January, Dignity Health opened a new patient tower at the 318-bed California Hospital Medical Center in Downtown Los Angeles. The four-story, 140,000-square-foot building features an expanded emergency department, a new trauma unit, a redesigned family birth center and an advanced Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The new maternity care has 28 private postpartum rooms as well as 24 private rooms in the NICU, which replaced the previous ward-style setup and offers more privacy for mothers and their families.

“The Grand Tower represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of our community,” said Jill Welton, market president for Dignity Health, in a statement. Later this year, UCI Health expects to open a 350,000-square-foot, 144-bed hospital at its Irvine medical campus. The hospital will feature 10 operating suites, a laboratory, advanced imaging and a pharmacy.

Meanwhile, work continues at Southwest Healthcare Inland Valley Hospital’s new seven-story, 290,000-square-foot tower that will include 100 new patient beds, bringing the campus’ total number of beds to 202. The hospital is expanding to support Riverside County’s growing population. Set to complete in the fall of 2026, the tower will have 30 emergency room treatment bays, nine operating rooms, comprehensive imaging services and ancillary departments along with 72 medical/surgical beds, 18 ICU beds and 10 universal beds.