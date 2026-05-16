Ervin Cohen and Jessup LLP

Overall Law Firm Rank in Los Angeles: #53

Practice Group Ranks:

Real Estate Law: #12

ecjlaw.com

Year Established: 1953

Office(s)

Headquarters: Beverly Hills, CA

9401 Wilshire Blvd., 12th Floor, Beverly Hills

Number of Offices firmwide: 3

Number of Offices in Los Angeles County: 2



Total Number of Attorneys: 66

Total Number of Partners: 47

Total Number of Employees: 58

Managing Partner(s)

Barry J. MacNaughton, Managing Partner

Corporate Practice Group

Total Number of Corporate Attorneys: 8

Practice Leader(s):

Joseph Petro, Chair of the Corporate Department

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total Number of L&E Attorneys: 8

Practice Leader(s):

Kelly O. Scott, Chair of the Employment Department

Litigation Practice Group

Total Number of Litigation Attorneys: 32

Practice Leader(s):

Michael C. Lieb, Chair, Litigation Department; General Counsel

Real Estate Practice Group

Total Number of Real Estate Attorneys: 18

Practice Leader(s):

Joan B. Velazquez, Co-Chair of the Real Estate Department

Albert C. Valencia, Co-Chair of the Real Estate Department