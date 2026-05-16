Ervin Cohen and Jessup LLP
Overall Law Firm Rank in Los Angeles: #53
Practice Group Ranks:
- Real Estate Law: #12
Year Established: 1953
Office(s)
Headquarters: Beverly Hills, CA
9401 Wilshire Blvd., 12th Floor, Beverly Hills
Number of Offices firmwide: 3
Number of Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total Number of Attorneys: 66
- Total Number of Partners: 47
- Total Number of Employees: 58
Managing Partner(s)
Barry J. MacNaughton, Managing Partner
Corporate Practice Group
Total Number of Corporate Attorneys: 8
Practice Leader(s):
Joseph Petro, Chair of the Corporate Department
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total Number of L&E Attorneys: 8
Practice Leader(s):
Kelly O. Scott, Chair of the Employment Department
Litigation Practice Group
Total Number of Litigation Attorneys: 32
Practice Leader(s):
Michael C. Lieb, Chair, Litigation Department; General Counsel
Real Estate Practice Group
Total Number of Real Estate Attorneys: 18
Practice Leader(s):
Joan B. Velazquez, Co-Chair of the Real Estate Department
Albert C. Valencia, Co-Chair of the Real Estate Department