Lagerlof LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #71

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #25

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #20

lagerlof.com

155 N. Lake Ave., 11th Floor, Pasadena 91101

Headquarters: Pasadena

Year Established: 1908

Offices firmwide: 4

Offices in Los Angeles County: 3

  • Total # of Attorneys: 44
  • Total # of Partners: 16
  • Total # of Employees: 100
Managing Partner(s)

Joshua Driskell - Managing Partner

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 17

Practice Leader(s)

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 11

Practice Leader(s)

