Meyers Nave
- Share via
Overall Law Firm Rank in Los Angeles: #123
Practice Group Ranks:
- Real Estate Law: #21
Year Established: 1986
Office(s)
Headquarters: Oakland, CA
707 Wilshire Blvd., 24th Floor, Los Angeles
11999 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 150, Los Angeles
Number of Offices firmwide: 5
Number of Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total Number of Attorneys: 23
- Total Number of Partners: 8
- Total Number of Employees: 37
Managing Partner(s)
Deborah J. Fox, Managing Principal and Chair, Trial and Litigation Practice Group
Litigation Practice Group
Total Number of Litigation Attorneys: 10
Practice Leader(s):
Jenny L. Riggs, Principal