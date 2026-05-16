Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
Overall Law Firm Rank in Los Angeles: #52
Practice Group Ranks:
- Corporate Law: #25
Year Established: 1868
Office(s)
Headquarters: New York, NY
725 S. Figueroa St., 36th Floor, Los Angeles
Number of Offices firmwide: 21
Number of Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total Number of Attorneys: 66
- Total Number of Partners: 34
- Total Number of Employees: 106
Managing Partner(s)
Michael R. Rizzo, Managing Partner
Corporate Practice Group
Total Number of Corporate Attorneys: 17
Practice Leader(s):
Christina F. Pearson, Global Co-head of Corporate and Securities
Jeffrey J. Delaney, Global Co-head of Corporate and Securities
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total Number of L&E Attorneys: 2
Practice Leader(s):
Jean F. Kuei, Labor & Employment Practice Group leader
Litigation Practice Group
Total Number of Litigation Attorneys: 22
Practice Leader(s):
Deborah B. Baum, Global Head of Litigation
Real Estate Practice Group
Total Number of Real Estate Attorneys: 1
Practice Leader(s):
James M. Rishwain Jr., Global Head of Real Estate and Real Estate and Construction Industry Leader