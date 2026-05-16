Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Overall Law Firm Rank in Los Angeles: #52

Practice Group Ranks:

Corporate Law: #25

pillsburylaw.com/en/

Year Established: 1868

Office(s)

Headquarters: New York, NY

725 S. Figueroa St., 36th Floor, Los Angeles

Number of Offices firmwide: 21

Number of Offices in Los Angeles County: 1



Total Number of Attorneys: 66

Total Number of Partners: 34

Total Number of Employees: 106

Managing Partner(s)

Michael R. Rizzo, Managing Partner

Corporate Practice Group

Total Number of Corporate Attorneys: 17

Practice Leader(s):

Christina F. Pearson, Global Co-head of Corporate and Securities

Jeffrey J. Delaney, Global Co-head of Corporate and Securities

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total Number of L&E Attorneys: 2

Practice Leader(s):

Jean F. Kuei, Labor & Employment Practice Group leader

Litigation Practice Group

Total Number of Litigation Attorneys: 22

Practice Leader(s):

Deborah B. Baum, Global Head of Litigation

Real Estate Practice Group

Total Number of Real Estate Attorneys: 1

Practice Leader(s):

James M. Rishwain Jr., Global Head of Real Estate and Real Estate and Construction Industry Leader