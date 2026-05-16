Richards, Watson & Gershon
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Overall Law Firm Rank in Los Angeles: #72
Year Established: 1954
Office(s)
Headquarters: Los Angeles, CA
350 S. Grand Ave., 37th Floor, Los Angeles
Number of Offices firmwide: 7
Number of Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total Number of Attorneys: 49
- Total Number of Partners: 17
- Total Number of Employees: 91
Managing Partner(s)
Kayser Sume, Chair, Board of Directors
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total Number of L&E Attorneys: 8
Practice Leader(s):
Rebecca Green, Chair, Labor & Employment Department
Litigation Practice Group
Total Number of Litigation Attorneys: 19
Practice Leader(s):
T. Peter Pierce, Chair, Litigation Department