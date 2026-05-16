Wilshire Law Firm

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Overall Law Firm Rank in Los Angeles: #51

Practice Group Ranks:

Labor & Employment Law: #14

Litigation Law: #8

wilshirelawfirm.com

Year Established: 2007

Office(s)

Headquarters: Los Angeles, CA

660 S. Figueroa St., Sky Lobby, Los Angeles

9701 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1200, Beverly Hills

Number of Offices firmwide: 9

Number of Offices in Los Angeles County: 3



Total Number of Attorneys: 66

Total Number of Partners: 14

Total Number of Employees: 359

Managing Partner(s)

Sean Paisan, Managing Partner & Chief Legal Officer

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Total Number of L&E Attorneys: 24

Practice Leader(s):

John G. Yslas, Esq., Chair of the Employment Wage & Hour Class Action Department, Senior Partner

Litigation Practice Group

Total Number of Litigation Attorneys: 66

Practice Leader(s):

Colin M. Jones, Chair of the Personal Injury Litigation Department, Senior Partner, Senior Trial Attorney