Wilshire Law Firm
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Overall Law Firm Rank in Los Angeles: #51
Practice Group Ranks:
- Labor & Employment Law: #14
- Litigation Law: #8
Year Established: 2007
Office(s)
Headquarters: Los Angeles, CA
660 S. Figueroa St., Sky Lobby, Los Angeles
9701 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1200, Beverly Hills
Number of Offices firmwide: 9
Number of Offices in Los Angeles County: 3
- Total Number of Attorneys: 66
- Total Number of Partners: 14
- Total Number of Employees: 359
Managing Partner(s)
Sean Paisan, Managing Partner & Chief Legal Officer
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total Number of L&E Attorneys: 24
Practice Leader(s):
John G. Yslas, Esq., Chair of the Employment Wage & Hour Class Action Department, Senior Partner
Litigation Practice Group
Total Number of Litigation Attorneys: 66
Practice Leader(s):
Colin M. Jones, Chair of the Personal Injury Litigation Department, Senior Partner, Senior Trial Attorney