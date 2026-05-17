BCLP LLP - Orange County
Overall Law Firm Rank in Orange County: #45
bclplaw.com
Year Established: 1873
Office(s)
Headquarters: St. Louis
1920 Main St., Suite 1000, Irvine
Number of Offices firmwide: 31
Number of Offices in Orange County: 1
- Total Number of Attorneys: 18
- Total Number of Partners: 7
- Total Number of Employees: 27
Managing Partner(s)
Aileen Hunter, Office Managing Partner
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