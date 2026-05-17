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OC Top Law Firms

Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP - Orange County

Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP

Overall Law Firm Rank in Orange County: #27

mortensontaggart.com

Year Established: 2019

Office(s)

Headquarters: Irvine
300 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 1200, Irvine

Number of Offices firmwide: 3
Number of Offices in Orange County: 1

  • Total Number of Attorneys: 31
  • Total Number of Partners: 13
  • Total Number of Employees: 63

Managing Partner(s)

Michael D. Mortenson, Managing Partner

Samuel Yu, Office Managing Partner - Irvine

OC Top Law FirmsTop Law Firms

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