Advertisement
Innovators Unplugged

Haider Ackermann on Tom Ford, Karl Lagerfeld and the Definition of Luxury
LA Times Studios logo
By LA Times Studios Staff
Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Haider Ackermann recently sat down on Business Innovators Unplugged, and he covered a lot of ground. Fresh off being named GQ’s Fashion Designer of the Year, the designer opened up about his new gigs as creative director for Tom Ford and Canada Goose. But he went deeper than just the job titles. He talked about his wandering childhood, his relationship with the legendary Tom Ford, and where he thinks the luxury market is actually heading.

The Observer’s Perspective: Ackermann’s style isn’t something he just picked up in a classroom. It comes from a childhood spent bouncing between Ethiopia, Chad and Algeria. Born in Colombia and adopted by French parents, he calls himself a perpetual “observer.”

Since he couldn’t speak the local languages at first, he just watched. He focused on the movement of fabric. The gestures of women in traditional dress. That isolation forced him to build a disciplined imagination. He wasn’t exactly a model student. His “untamed” nature eventually got him expelled from Antwerp’s Royal Academy.

Advertisement

Distinguishing the Vision: The designer also took a moment to clear up those 2010 rumors about Karl Lagerfeld naming him a potential successor at Chanel. Ackermann says that wasn’t a job offer. It was Karl playing a deeper game – a strategic move to turn the industry’s gaze toward Ackermann. It forced him to take his own work seriously.

Now that he’s steering the ship at Tom Ford, Ackermann draws a sharp line between the founder’s vision and his own. Sure, they share a vocabulary of “seduction and desire,” but the execution is different.

“He might be more sexual; I might be more sensual,” Ackermann said.

He argues that “power dressing” has changed. Modern women have an internal power now. They don’t need aggressive clothes to prove it.

Advertisement

The Economy of Desire: Ackermann also offered a critique of how fast the fashion industry moves these days. To him, true luxury isn’t about buying things. It’s about time. And silence.

He suggests that our culture of instant gratification kills “desire.” And isn’t the longing for an object often more valuable than actually owning it?

When it came to advice for emerging designers, Ackermann didn’t just give the usual “follow your passion” speech. He emphasized the necessity of a strong team and legal protection. He quoted Yoko Ono on the power of collective dreaming, but added a necessary reality check: “Follow your dreams, but be anchored in reality and have a good lawyer.”

More Innovators Unplugged

Innovators Unplugged Archana Sahgal

How Hyphen’s Archana Sahgal is Directing Federal Billions to Underserved Communities

Innovators Unplugged Michelle Rhone Collins

How LIFT CEO Michelle Rhone-Collins is Redefining the ROI of Social Impact

Innovators Unplugged Neil Malik

K1 Founder Neil Malik on His Strategy for Startup Success

Innovators Unplugged Monty Sharma

Beyond Supplements: Monty Sharma Reveals How Therabody’s Tech is Disrupting the Wellness Industry

Innovators Unplugged Raina Kumra

How SpiceWell Founder Raina Kumra Went from Tech Veteran to Food Entrepreneur in Under Six Months

Innovators Unplugged Jessica Chang

How Upwards CEO Jessica Chang is Fixing the Childcare Crisis for Working Families

Innovators Unplugged – Dr. Apollo Emeka

Apollo Emeka on AI: How to Turn Your ‘Outlier’ Experiences into Your Greatest Business Superpower

Innovators Unplugged – Paolo Pirjanian

The Future of Interaction: Embodied CEO Paolo Pirjanian on AI Companions for Children’s Emotional Growth

Innovators Unplugged – Katerina Schneider

How Ritual’s Katerina Schneider Is Fixing a ‘Broken’ Supplement Industry with Traceability & Science

Innovators Unplugged Michael Saryan

Beyond Conflict: How Attorney Michael Saryan Fosters ‘Concord’ in High-Stakes Business Deals

Innovators Unplugged Avetis Antaplyan

Avetis Antaplyan, HIRECLOUT CEO, Explains Why You Should Stop Motivating C-Players and Where to Direct Your Focus.

Innovators Unplugged Ara Katz

Seed Health Co-CEO Ara Katz on Pioneering Microbiome Science and the Future of Biotics

Innovators UnpluggedGoods & RetailBusiness by LA Times StudiosConsumer Goods

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

LA Times Studios Staff

At LA Times Studios, we are committed to producing high-quality, forward-thinking content that captivates, informs and inspires. Through a holistic approach to multimedia storytelling, we create compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences across a variety of platforms and communities.
Advertisement