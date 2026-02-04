Advertisement
Innovators Unplugged

How Hyphen’s Archana Sahgal is Directing Federal Billions to Underserved Communities
By LA Times Studios Staff
Archana Sahgal, the founder and president of Hyphen, is redefining how public and private sectors collaborate to solve systemic social issues. With a background spanning the Obama White House and major philanthropic organizations like the Open Society Foundations, Sahgal launched Hyphen 4 years ago to capitalize on historic federal funding. Her mission is clear: ensure that massive public investments from infrastructure to climate bills reach underserved communities and drive racial equity.

Through Hyphen, Sahgal has successfully brokered partnerships that tackle community safety, inclusive entrepreneurship, and tribal economic development. Beyond her professional achievements, Sahgal offers a candid perspective on the internal challenges of leadership. She advocates for high-achieving women to “take the credit” they deserve and move past imposter syndrome, noting that confidence is often just as prevalent as competence in the world’s most influential rooms.

“I think there’s a time to be humble and there’s got to be a time to actually acknowledge everything that you’ve done to contribute to the work and to your accomplishments,” said Archana Sahgal.

Ultimately, Sahgal’s work demonstrates that systemic change requires not only strategic policy and massive capital but also the personal conviction to lead with authority and purpose.

