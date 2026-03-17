Commonwealth Fusion Systems and the $1.8B Race for Unlimited Clean Energy

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For nearly a century, scientists have chased the “holy grail” of clean power: nuclear fusion. Today, that pursuit has shifted from the lab to the commercial market. In this episode of Business Innovators Unplugged, Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) Chief Marketing Officer Joe Paluska sat down to break down the timeline, the tech and the geopolitical stakes of bringing a “star in a jar” to the grid.

Bottling the Sun

Fusion occurs when hydrogen molecules merge under extreme heat – around 100 million degrees – releasing immense energy. Unlike traditional nuclear fission, fusion is inherently safe. It produces no long-term radioactive waste, carries no risk of a meltdown, and the reaction is so delicate that a human breath could extinguish it.

The potential scale of this power shifts the global paradigm from energy scarcity to total abundance. As Paluska illustrates: “There’s enough fuel in this coffee cup to power your personal energy needs for your entire life.”

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The Business of Abundance

Spun out of MIT in 2018, CFS achieved a massive breakthrough in 2021 by successfully testing a high-temperature superconducting magnet powerful enough to “lift an aircraft carrier out of the water.” This milestone proved their core technology and helped the company secure a staggering $1.8 billion in Series B funding, catapulting them to the forefront of the fusion industry.

Today, CFS boasts over 1,000 employees and is roughly two years away from turning on “Spark,” their Boston-based commercial prototype, which is currently 65% built. Their ambitions don’t stop there. CFS has already announced a strategic partnership with Google and Dominion Energy to build “ARC” – their first full-size commercial power plant in Richmond, Virginia, where Google has agreed to purchase half the generated power.

A Geopolitical Climate Race

While an estimated $10 billion in capital has flowed into approximately 50 fusion startups worldwide, Paluska views the real competition on a macroeconomic scale. Pointing to China’s current dominance in solar, wind, and EV battery manufacturing, he emphasizes the urgency of maintaining U.S. leadership in this next-generation sector.

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“There’s a race going right now... back then it was the US versus the Soviet Union and the race to space. Now it’s the race to fusion, and it’s the United States versus China. But in reality, it’s CFS versus China.”Coupled with the existential threat of climate change, this competition is driving CFS to operate with wartime urgency, drawing parallels to the industrial ramp-up of World War II to “bend the curve” on global warming.

Leadership in the Unknown

For executives navigating high-stakes innovation, Paluska’s advice is rooted in a resilient startup ethos: embrace failure as a necessary stepping stone.

“Inside our company, we have this phrase called ‘build, test, learn’... It’s okay to basically experiment or pilot something and learn from that, and then try to figure out how to scale it.”As CFS inches closer to its “Kitty Hawk moment,” the promise of democratized, limitless clean energy is no longer just a scientific theory – it is a fast-approaching business reality.