Crisis Communications & Grit: Sabina Gault’s Guide to the Modern Media

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In this episode of Business Innovators Unplugged, Sabina Gault, founder of the PR firm Konnect, discussed her transition from post-communist Romania to the forefront of American crisis communications. Her career spans international film production, major agency roles and the launch of her own firm.

From Revolution to Reputation

Gault grew up during the collapse of the communist regime in Romania, an experience she credits with teaching her how to navigate massive cultural and economic shifts. Fluency in five languages: Romanian, English, Spanish, Italian and French, allowed her to enter the film PR industry at 17, handling international talent on productions like Cold Mountain.

After moving to the U.S. at 19, she worked for major agencies on high-profile accounts like the Toyota Prius and Nintendo. However, she eventually transitioned to entrepreneurship after realizing her tendency to be “opinionated” made her a better fit for running her own business than climbing the corporate ladder.

The Mechanics of Crisis

Addressing the current speed of information, Gault emphasized that in a crisis, silence is a liability. She argues that transparency and immediate acknowledgment are the only ways to prevent “rumor mills” from defining a brand’s narrative.

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“The lead time of response and the lag is often equivalent to the bad response... not responding is a response itself.”

She notes that modern PR has shifted from a linear experience – where audiences consumed news at set times via TV or radio – to a 24/7 “micro-news” environment. Consumers now track information across multiple platforms simultaneously, including Substack, Instagram and TikTok, requiring brands to capture attention in fractions of a second.

AI and the “Grit” of PR

While many in communications fear automation, Gault views Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a research and refinement tool. Her firm uses AI to brainstorm campaign ideas, test if concepts have been done before, and polish copy. She maintains that while tech can sharpen tools, it cannot replace the human element required for high-stakes negotiation.

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Beyond technical skills, she insists that the primary requirement for the industry is resilience. She pushes back against the glamorous stereotypes popularized by television, noting that the job often involves 2 a.m. crisis calls and physical labor during events.

“This isn’t Samantha in Sex in the City... what you can’t teach is the grit and the determination that this job can do.”

As media continues to fragment, Gault suggests that the role of the PR strategist will only grow more critical, provided they can balance “augmented intelligence” with the relentless pace of a global news cycle.