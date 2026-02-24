Breaking News
The Dave’s Hot Chicken Story: From $900 Pop-Up to a Billion-Dollar Franchise
By LA Times Studios Staff
In a recent episode of Business Innovators Unplugged, we sit down with Arman Oane, co-founder of Dave’s Hot Chicken. They discuss how a scrappy $900 investment and zero restaurant experience evolved into a billion-dollar franchise in less than a decade.

“Well, nobody’s created a billion-dollar business out of a parking lot either. So, you know, we can do things people haven’t done.”

— Arman Oane, co-founder, Dave’s Hot Chicken

Here is a summary of the most fascinating insights from Arman’s journey:

  • The Power of the Pivot: Recognizing a massive supply-and-demand gap in the LA hot chicken scene, Arman convinced his chef friend, Dave, to perfect a recipe. They launched in an East Hollywood parking lot with a $90 fryer. To avoid direct competition and dodge health inspectors before they had permits, they strategically opened only at night.
  • “So Ugly It’s Cute” Branding: The brand’s iconic rubber chicken logo was born out of sheer necessity and a $1 swap meet purchase. Realizing the rubber chicken was universally recognized and uncopyrighted, they adopted it as their mascot. As the brand grew, the universally known rubber chicken became intrinsically linked to Dave’s Hot Chicken.
  • Scaling and the “Hot Chicken War”: After a rave review from Eater LA led to three-hour lines, the founders realized they were outgrowing their parking lot. As copycat brands popped up, Arman had a crucial realization about the food industry:
  • “I’m starting to realize, it’s not about the best food anymore. This race is now going to be about who’s going to expand faster, who’s going to be able to take hot chicken... and take it across the whole US.” By bringing in experienced partners to help them scale, they are now opening two to three new locations every single Friday.

  • A Historic Payday for Employees: Following the company’s $1 billion valuation, the founders did something virtually unheard of: they created a $50 million bonus pool directly out of their own pockets to reward the team that helped them scale. Some early employees, including a 22-year-old training manager, became multi-millionaires overnight. When advisors pushed back on the idea because “nobody does that,” Arman and his partners stood their ground:

