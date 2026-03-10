Adese Cadet on Why Diversity and Evidence-Based Design Define the Future of Architecture

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

In this episode of Business Innovators Unplugged, Adese Cadet, design principal at HOK, discussed the evolving landscape of architecture, the role of evidence-based design, and the realities of representation in the field.

The Data Behind the Design

The architecture industry has historically faced representation gaps. When asked about the lack of prominent female and minority architects, Cadet pointed to the profession’s origins in the U.S. as a “job of leisure” predominantly reserved for wealthy white men. This foundation created long-lasting systemic barriers.

Today, the numbers remain stark. Cadet noted that there are currently only about 500 licensed Black female architects in the United States – representing less than 1% of all licensed architects.

Advertisement

“If you don’t even know that it’s a profession and you’re not exposed to it, that also makes it harder to think about women and people of color in this industry,” Cadet explained. To combat this, she actively mentors students, emphasizing that visibility is crucial to diversifying the professionals building our communities.

Evidence-Based Innovation

At HOK, Cadet oversees a diverse portfolio ranging from a Caltech center for quantum precision measurement to behavioral health facilities. A standout project is the Kedran Health System in Watts, Los Angeles. After researching the local community, she conceptualized the facility around the idea of a quilt. This design choice symbolizes diverse cultures coming together and provides the psychological warmth of a blanket for families receiving inpatient and outpatient services.

In commercial spaces, Cadet relies on evidence-based design strategies to improve occupant well-being:

Advertisement

Integrating natural light and biophilia.

Designing for neurodiversity by offering varied spatial choices (active zones versus quiet spaces).

Eliminating tall, isolating cubicles that cut workers off from natural light and collaboration.

AI as Augmented Intelligence

Regarding the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in design, Cadet takes a pragmatic approach. She views AI not as a replacement for architects, but as “augmented intelligence” that acts as a tool to speed up the iteration process.

“If you don’t have the right inputs into AI, you’re going to not get the right outcome,” said Cadet. “So being a trained architect and using AI, it’s a much more powerful tool than someone just kind of guessing at what a building should be.”