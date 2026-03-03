Ford CEO Jim Farley on the Secret ‘Skunk Works’ Project to Win the EV War

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

In a recent episode of the Business Innovators Unplugged podcast, guest host Kate Cagle sat down with Ford CEO Jim Farley to discuss the rapidly shifting automotive landscape. Facing aggressive global competition and a massive industry transition toward electric vehicles (EVs), Farley offered a candid look at how the iconic American brand is navigating its next chapter.

The EV Race and a “Humbling” Reality

The transition to electric vehicles has not been without its bumps, coming on the heels of a reported $5 billion loss in Ford’s EV division. Farley acknowledged that Ford’s first-generation EVs were struggling to compete with industry leaders like Tesla and Chinese manufacturer BYD.

To course-correct, Ford established a “Skunk Works” team in Irvine, operating outside the traditional corporate structure to build an affordable EV. “We’ve been working in silence for three years to really challenge the established players and even ourselves with a radically redesigned approach,” Farley explained.

The urgency to innovate is driven by staggering global market statistics:

The Chinese domestic market is nearly 60% electric.

electric. China currently manufactures 60% of all EVs globally.

of all EVs globally. Chinese-made vehicles now account for 25% of all cars sold in Mexico.

Farley recalled bringing a $30,000 EV from Chinese tech giant Xiaomi back to Dearborn. The car featured a 0-to-60 time of two seconds, facial recognition, and seamless digital integration. “It was one of the most humble moments when you realize... the earth is shifting competitively under your shoes,” he admitted. He now keeps a picture of that car in his “metaphoric locker” for daily motivation.

Bridging the Gap: Hybrids and the “Third Space”

While EVs are the future, Farley noted that America’s charging infrastructure is still catching up. In the interim, hybrids are filling the void. The hybrid F-150, for instance, allows owners to drive long distances and even power their homes for up to six days during power outages.

Looking ahead, Farley sees vehicles evolving into a “third space.” Noting that drivers often spend 20% of their time in stationary cars checking emails or decompressing, he envisions a near future where highway autonomy fundamentally changes the commuting experience. “I don’t think there’s anything more valuable in our life than time,” he noted, expressing pride that the auto industry will soon be able to give people their time back.

Reviving the Essential Economy

Beyond technology, Farley highlighted a critical workforce crisis. He noted that there is a severe shortage of blue-collar workers, pointing out that Ford dealerships are currently facing a deficit of 8,000 technicians – roles that can pay upwards of $120,000 a year.

Farley, whose own grandfather immigrated to the U.S. with nothing and found life-changing work on a Ford assembly line, passionately advocated for trade schools. “As a society, I think we have to look in the mirror and say, Is a 4-year degree the only way to succeed in America? I don’t think so,” he stated. He called for stronger partnerships between local governments, educators, and businesses to rebuild this essential talent pipeline.

Despite the hurdles ahead, Farley remains deeply committed to Ford’s legacy. Whether he is restoring his ’73 Bronco or test-driving competitors’ trucks across the Australian outback, his ultimate goal is clear: to ensure Ford wins the next century of American manufacturing.