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Race Service, the Mid City motorsport brand and creative agency co-founded by James Kirkham, has taken on growth capital and expanded to 50 employees, Kirkham said on the latest episode of Business Innovators Unplugged.

“We just took growth capital, which is pretty exciting,” Kirkham told host Anna Magzanyan, president of L.A. Times Studios and Nant Games. “It’s on to the next big phase for us.”

The company recently hired about 10 people. Forty-three employees work in Los Angeles and the rest are spread across Europe. Race Service works with Ferrari, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, runs events, and sells a clothing line. Its goal, Kirkham said, is “to bring the sport that we love to the world in new ways.” He described a recent hill climb at Italy’s Lake Maggiore that drew about 500 guests to an island where Napoleon once lived.

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Kirkham’s road to Race Service was anything but smooth. His father, a truck driver, died when Kirkham was 17. “His only thing growing up, as he was sacrificing being a truck driver, doing a job he didn’t like, was that I didn’t become a truck driver,” Kirkham said. “So I became a racing driver instead.”

To pay for that dream, he interned for Snoop Dogg’s management team, then sold real estate in Portland at 19 in a suit he couldn’t afford. “Fake it till you make it,” he said.

A spot in Volkswagen’s Jetta TDI Cup introduced him to GoPro founder Nick Woodman, who later hired him to lead the company’s motorsport efforts. Within about three months, Kirkham said, GoPro “surpassed Red Bull as the number one brand on YouTube.”

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The ride had setbacks. Kirkham said he had given Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher several GoPro cameras, and when Schumacher was injured while wearing one, “the press wrongfully blamed it on GoPro.” He said the stock fell 30% while his shares were locked up, and he lost much of their value.

He quit GoPro on the tarmac at San Jose airport, next to Woodman’s private jet, to co-found Donut Media, which set out to prove “that kids did care about cars.” He and co-founder Jacob later split with the other founders over strategy. Kirkham said his payout when Recurrent Ventures acquired Donut was “enough to buy a vintage NASCAR.”

That experience shaped Race Service’s focus on gathering people in person instead of chasing views. Commercial success, Kirkham said, “is fleeting,” and doing things “for the right reasons” is “the riches.”

His advice to aspiring founders: “The first thing we all need to realize is that the world wants to tell us it’s not possible. … But just go for it.”

