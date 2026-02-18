Breaking News
Innovators Unplugged

From the Ice to the Front Office: Luc Robitaille's Playbook for Success
LA Times Studios logo
By LA Times Studios Staff
Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

In this episode of Business Innovators UnPlugged, hockey legend and Los Angeles Kings president Luc Robitaille explores his journey from an underestimated ninth-round draft pick to a Hall of Fame athlete, highlighting how the lessons he learned on the ice shape his current approach to sports management and leadership.

Here are some core takeaways from the conversation:

  • Intrinsic Drive & Living in the Moment: Robitaille didn’t view being drafted late as a slight; he saw it as an opportunity that was finally in his own hands. Driven by a deep love for the game, famously waking his father up at 6:00 a.m. for practice, he built his career by focusing intensely on constant, incremental improvement rather than distant milestones.
  • Building a Championship Culture: When Robitaille became President of the LA Kings, he recognized a limiting mindset within the organization: the goal was simply “making the playoffs.” By shifting the company’s “North Star” to winning the Stanley Cup, he fundamentally changed the culture. He stresses that in both hockey and business, success requires everyone – even those in behind-the-scenes roles – to embrace their specific part in the larger mission.
  • Giving Back to the Community: Prompted by the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, Robitaille and his wife, Stacia, founded Echoes of Hope, a massive philanthropic initiative that has helped thousands of at-risk and foster youth transition successfully into college and adulthood.
  • Navigating the Modern Era: Robitaille offers two pieces of advice to young athletes. First, outwork everyone else, because a sports career is incredibly short. Second, he acknowledges that today’s players face a much harsher mental landscape. The immediacy and negativity of social media make it significantly harder to maintain mental well-being compared to past generations.

Ultimately, Robitaille’s success boils down to a relentless work ethic, clearly defining team roles, and keeping a laser focus on the ultimate prize, all of which help the Kings compete in a heavily crowded Los Angeles sports market.

