Innovators Unplugged

How LIFT CEO Michelle Rhone-Collins is Redefining the ROI of Social Impact
By LA Times Studios Staff
Michelle Rhone-Collins, CEO of LIFT, discusses her organization’s mission to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty through a unique investment model of “hope, money, and love.” She emphasizes a data-driven approach, noting that increasing a parent’s income by just $3,000 can boost their child’s future earning potential by 17%.

Rhone-Collins reflects on her leadership evolution — moving from a desire to please everyone to a focus on aligning a diverse team with a unified organizational vision. She highlights LIFT’s agility during the pandemic, where they distributed over $1 million in direct cash transfers to families in need.

Her philosophy balances rigorous operational standards with a deep commitment to human connection, advocating for a business culture where different “areas of genius” are celebrated to co-create meaningful impact.

