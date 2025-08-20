Advertisement
Innovators Unplugged

Beyond Supplements: Monty Sharma Reveals How Therabody’s Tech is Disrupting the Wellness Industry

Get insights from Therabody’s Monty Sharma on brand building, the power of scientific validation, and leadership lessons from figures like Steve Jobs.

LA Times Studios logo
By LA Times Studios Staff
Contact

Monty Sharma, CEO and President of Therabody, talks about the importance of leading through adversity. He also explains how the company is focusing on using technology to improve people’s health and addressing the growing demand for non-invasive, natural solutions.

Sharma highlights his disciplined business approach and how Therabody focuses on their core consumer - the athlete. He also mentions the importance of validating a product’s efficacy through scientific and clinical studies.

“That’s what really differentiates us and brings a ton of credibility to our products…everything we do is all around science,” said Sharma.

He draws leadership inspiration from historical and modern figures like General Patton, Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and shares his personal philosophy on leading through adversity, being authentic and having a focused brand strategy to connect with consumers and navigate the modern market.

LA Times Studios Staff

At Los Angeles Times Studios, we are committed to producing high-quality, forward-thinking content that captivates, informs and inspires. Through a holistic approach to multimedia storytelling, we create compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences across a variety of platforms and communities.
