Beyond Supplements: Monty Sharman Reveals How Therabody’s Tech is Disrupting the Wellness Industry

Get insights from Therabody’s Monty Sharman on brand building, the power of scientific validation, and leadership lessons from figures like Steve Jobs.

Monty Sharman, CEO and President of Therabody, talks about the importance of leading through adversity. He also explains how the company is focusing on using technology to improve people’s health and addressing the growing demand for non-invasive, natural solutions.

Sharman highlights his disciplined business approach and how Therabody focuses on their core consumer - the athlete. He also mentions the importance of validating a product’s efficacy through scientific and clinical studies.

“That’s what really differentiates us and brings a ton of credibility to our products…everything we do is all around science,” said Sharman.

He draws leadership inspiration from historical and modern figures like General Patton, Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and shares his personal philosophy on leading through adversity, being authentic and having a focused brand strategy to connect with consumers and navigate the modern market.