Nanxy Liu shares her inspiring journey from growing up with an immigrant background to co-founding a successful startup. She highlights how being a minority can be an advantage and stresses the importance of hard work. After finishing her education, Nanxy and her co-founders moved into a small apartment in Koreatown to save money, and as their startup grew, they moved to a larger house in Bel Air. These early experiences helped build the foundation for their company’s success, which they eventually sold.

Following this success, Nanxy co-founded Blaze , a platform that makes it easy to develop web and mobile apps without needing to code. Blaze uses AI to create data for these apps, making them more attractive to investors and clients. Nanxy believes in the power of positive influences and advises her younger self to pursue her ambitions fearlessly, emphasizing that big dreams are key to achieving success.