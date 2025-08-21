Advertisement
Innovators Unplugged

K1 Founder Neil Malik on His “Burn the Boats” Strategy for Startup Success

Neil Malik, Founder and CEO of K1, shares critical advice for today’s founders, from the importance of persistence to adopting a mindset of total commitment.

LA Times Studios logo
By LA Times Studios Staff
Contact

In an interview, Neil Malik, Founder and CEO of K1 Investment Management, looks back on the early days of the firm and wishes he could have told his younger self to trust the process – it would work out.

Malik’s entrepreneurial spark was ignited by 80s TV characters like Michael J. Fox’s Alex P. Keaton and Larry Hagman as JR Ewing. This early inspiration led to a career in private equity and the eventual launch of K1.

“They were captivating everybody’s attention, and they were very keen on being in business and that’s when I ultimately thought entrepreneurship was in my future,” said Malik.

He shares his early experience in sales when he was a “cold caller” as a lesson in persistence – any company they call could be the next Amazon and they need to recognize and chase great opportunities.

Malik says a founder’s mindset is key to navigating the challenges of building a business. He preaches an attitude of gratitude – choosing to see long hours not as a burden but as a privilege, reframing “I have to” as “I get to.”

This is rooted in a deep appreciation for the impact K1 has on its clients, portfolio companies and employees. He’s particularly proud of creating opportunities for first generation college graduates – a mission inspired by his own father’s journey.

For founders, Malik has one piece of advice: “burn the boats.” Drawing a parallel to Hernán Cortéz’s famous command, he says true commitment means jumping in the deep end without a backup plan. This philosophy of all in is the non-negotiable key to success.

