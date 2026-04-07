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Innovators Unplugged

Rising From the Ashes: Anthony Marguleas on the Pacific Palisades Fire Recovery
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By LA Times Studios Staff
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In a recent episode of Business Innovators Unplugged, Anthony Marguleas, founder of Amalfi Estates, provided a dual perspective on the Southern California housing market as both a leading luxury agent and a survivor of the Pacific Palisades fires. With over 30 years in the industry, Marguleas detailed the recovery of his community and the systemic changes currently impacting real estate.

Rebuilding After the Fire

Marguleas discussed the aftermath of the January fires, which destroyed his family home and those of 350 of his clients. He noted that while a house is a physical structure, the loss of a neighborhood’s “support staff” – schools, markets and playgrounds – is what most affects displaced residents.

Despite the tragedy, Marguleas reported that the recovery is moving at a record pace. Statistically, about 70% to 75% of residents choose to rebuild after major fires, while the remaining 30%, typically older residents or those underinsured, t to sell their land. In the Palisades, the split for land buyers is currently 50% developers and 50% owner-users.

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Marguleas also addressed environmental concerns, noting that the removal of topsoil and ash was completed within six months, significantly faster than the 18-to-24-month timeline seen in other major U.S. fires. He described “fire hardening” as a central focus for new construction, utilizing non-flammable materials to mitigate future risk.

The Affordability Crisis

Marguleas highlighted the widening gap in homeownership, noting that a household in Orange County now requires an income of roughly $367,000 to afford an average home. This has shifted California into a “renters state,” a trend that threatens the financial security of the middle class who traditionally relied on home equity for retirement.

His primary advice for first-time buyers is to enter the market as early as possible, regardless of the property type:

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“You never regret buying real estate. You only regret selling real estate... If they can only afford a condo, then buy a condo.”

The NAR Lawsuit and Industry “Celebritization”

The interview also touched upon the “celebritization” of real estate through reality television. Marguleas argued that shows glamorizing high commissions and designer lifestyles contributed to public frustration, which fueled the 2019 National Association of Realtors (NAR) lawsuit. The case resulted in a $1 billion settlement and major policy changes regarding commission transparency.

Marguleas, who notably agreed that industry fees had become inflated, summarized the three main outcomes of the settlement:

  1. Commissions can no longer be advertised in the multiple listing service (MLS).
  2. Buyers must sign a “buyer-broker agreement” before viewing properties.
  3. It reinforced that all commissions are negotiable.

“I think a lot of it was people were so angry with these young people on TV getting paid what they believe to be obsessive amounts of money.”

As the industry adjusts to these new regulations, Marguleas remains focused on data-driven strategy and the four-year timeline he anticipates for the full reconstruction of Pacific Palisades.

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