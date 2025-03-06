Advertisement
Innovators Unplugged

Tom Barry of GHJ on the Power of Work Ethic, Continuous Learning, and Smart Networking in Accounting

Tom Barry of GHJ shares career insights in accounting, the value of a strong work ethic, diverse client experiences, and balancing work with a family.

In this video interview Tom Barry, Managing Partner at GHJ, talks about his diverse career in accounting and the lessons he has learned along the way.

Barry talks about how growing up in a middle class family and starting to work at a young age taught him a strong work ethic and pride in his work, things that have stayed with him his whole career.

He says he loves accounting because he gets to work with so many different businesses, from rock bands to radioactive waste facilities, and learn from their operations, cultures and leadership styles. His eclectic musical taste from Public Enemy to Taylor Swift adds a personal touch to his business insights.

He emphasizes the significance of continuous learning, consistent accounting practices, and effective time management, especially while managing a large company and raising a family with four kids.He highlights the importance of continuous learning, maintaining consistent accounting practices, and effective time management skills, particularly when balancing the demands of running a large company and raising four children.

He shares the need for self care to prevent burnout and the importance of surrounding yourself with smarter people for business success.

