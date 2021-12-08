Senior Marketing Manager

HubSpot

Alanah Joseph is the senior marketing manager at HubSpot, overseeing the HubSpot Podcast Network. Joseph is a results-driven, digital marketer and content strategist that’s focused on driving brand awareness and audience engagement for top brands. Asa creative problem solver and storyteller, she enjoys spending time helping brands inspire and engage customers, all while producing compelling stories through marketing initiatives. Joseph has proven expertise in developing metrics and turning creative ideas into targeted, high-impact campaigns.