Founder/CEO

The PBT (Post Betrayal Transformation) Institute

Dr. Debi Silber is the CEO and Founder of The PBT Institute and a holistic psychologist, health, mindset and personal development expert and the author of the #1 bestselling book: “The Unshakable Woman, Trust Again: Overcoming Betrayal and Regaining Health, Confidence and Happiness, and From Hardened to Healed: The Effortless Path to Release Resistance, Get Unstuck, and Create a Life You Love.” Her PhD study on how we experience betrayal unearthed groundbreaking discoveries.