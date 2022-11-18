Partner

Sklar Kirsh

Robbin Itkin is a partner in Sklar Kirsh’s bankruptcy practice group. Her experience restructuring debt includes insolvency resolutions in Chapter 11 cases and restructurings outside the courtroom. Itkin uses her problemsolving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with others in fragile economic straits. Experienced at representing a range of parties in the bankruptcy process, she has protected claims and interests of debtors, creditors, equity and bondholders’ committees, purchasers and trustees in corporate restructurings and bankruptcies.