Global Brand President, Too Faced Cosmetics

Too Faced Cosmetics, Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Tara Simon is a visionary strategic leader and brand builder with deep experience in prestige beauty and makeup, including consumer-focused brand development and management, sales and marketing, merchandising and emerging brands. Since joining Too Faced in August of 2020, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership in creating a global strategic framework to take Too Faced into the future while executing a winning strategy today. Simon is known for her collaborative, inclusive leadership style and strong business acumen within the areas of consumer-focused brand development and management.