Pasadena Solar Firm Acquired by Florida Energy Company for $10 Million

Pasadena-based Heliogen Inc. agreed to be acquired by Zeo Energy Corp., a Florida-based provider of residential solar and energy efficiency solutions, for $10 million. The transaction is currently expected to close in the third quarter of 2025 and has been approved by the boards of both companies.

“Heliogen brings a set of practical solutions to customers, particularly data centers, looking for longer duration energy storage with substantially lower costs than alternatives on the market,” said Tim Bridgewater, chief executive of Zeo Energy, in a statement.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP acted as legal counsel to Zeo. Pickering Energy Partners is the financial advisor and Cooley LLP is legal counsel to Heliogen.

Advertisement